Dubai: More than 200 volunteers join cops in clean-up drive after rains

More than 200 volunteers, including people of determination and senior citizens joined Dubai police in cleaning the streets of the city, following the unprecedented rain that lashed the country on April 16, leaving dirt and waste in its wake.

'An Hour for Dubai', an initiative organised by Dubai Police that lasted for 10 days ending on Wednesday (May 1), was participated by volunteer teams composed of Dubai Police employees and community members.

To ensure cleanliness and safety of public spaces, the volunteers cleared debris and waste from the streets, proceeding to make sure the neighbourhoods are back to their pre-rain glory.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, director of Al Barsha Police Station, said: “Citizens and residents came together during and after the weather's recent fluctuations to assist those affected and volunteered with teams and official entities to mitigate the damage,”

“Stemming from our community responsibility at Al Barsha Police Station, we announced the 'An Hour for Dubai' initiative to clean the roads and streets within our jurisdiction,” said Brig Al Suwaidi.

Ahmad Qambar, a person of determination and an employee at Al Barsha Police Station, said that the initiative followed the damage caused by the recent extreme weather conditions, affecting the cleanliness of the roads and neighbourhoods.

“We formed volunteer teams and distributed them at specific points, and the work continued for ten days in both Al Barsha 1 and Al Barsha 2 areas. Al Sadaf Decoration Company and Al Yousuf Company cooperated with us to complete the cleaning operations. We also collaborated with Al Barsha Ferjan to deliver meals and supplies to those in need, especially after they could not reach stores due to rainwater accumulations,” added Qambar.

