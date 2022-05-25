UAE: 2 Indian expats win $1 million each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Three others to drive away luxury vehicles each

Dubai Duty Free draw. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 3:21 PM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 3:31 PM

Two Indian nationals have been added to the long list of millionaires while three others winners took home luxury vehicles in the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Rahul Ramanan, an Indian expat based in UAE became the $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 389 after he bought the lucky ticket (number 0595) online on April 30.

Ramanan was unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound fortune.

Johnson Jacob, a 47-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, was also announced the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 390 with ticket number 4059, which he purchased online on May 13.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 8 years now, Jacob shared the ticket cost with a family friend. An Abu Dhabi resident for 16 years, Mr. Jacob is a father of three and works as a workshop supervisor for Al Fara’a Group in Abu Dhabi.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time.” he said.

Ramanan and Jacob are the 189th and 190th Indian nationals, respectively, to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous winner of $1 million in Series 388 took place.

Sree Sunil Sreedharan, winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 388 (ticket number 1938), received his ceremonial cheque.

Sreedharan is a two-time dollar millionaire having won his first $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 310 in September 2019. Incredibly, he also won a Range Rover HSE 360PS car in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Series 1746 in February 2020.

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, he commented, “I’m so happy to finally meet the team behind this amazing promotion, which luckily I won for the second time. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Jitendra Sharma, an Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black) car, (ticket number 0484) in Finest Surprise Series no. 1805, which he purchased on 30th April on his way to Mumbai, India for a vacation.

Sharma is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, Stanley James Manuel, a 38-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 R (White/Blue/Red) motorbike, (ticket 0290) in Finest Surprise Series 497, which he purchased online on 27th April.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2008, Manuel had bought two tickets for Series 497 and was delighted to learn of his win.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years now, Mr. Manuel is a father of one and works as a Senior Executive Security for Tecom Group.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I will continue to participate in your promotion and hopefully I will win again.,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Nafseer Cheloor, a 28-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0693 in Finest Surprise Series no. 498, which he purchased online on 29th April.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now, Mr. Cheloor is a resident of Dubai for 10 years and works for Omega Spices Trading Company.

“What a pleasant surprise, I can’t believe that I won! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.