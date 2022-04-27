UAE: Indian expat from Saudi Arabia wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Four other winners to drive away luxury vehicles

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:01 PM

An Indian national living in Saudi Arabia was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire at the draw held today.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 12 years now, Syed Hasheem is a resident of Saudi Arabia for 27 years and works as a sales executive.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! My dream has finally come true, I will never forget this day,” he said.

Hasheem who hails from Puducherry in India is the 187th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Sruthi Anish, an Indian expat based in Sharjah won a Porsche Panamera (Carrara White Metallic) car, with ticket number 1220 in Finest Surprise Series 1802,

Anish is not available for immediate comment but will surely be delighted to hear of his win.

Meanwhile, Dana Omarova, a Kazakhstan national based in Almaty won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0334 in Finest Surprise Series 1803. which she purchased at the Finest Surprise counter in Dubai International Airport.

Omarova, who is the first Kazakhstan national to have won a luxury car since the start of the Finest Surprise promotion in 1989 is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when she learns of her win.

Ayoob Mohammed Hassan, a 29 year old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R nineT Special 719 (Aluminum) motorbike, with ticket number 0592 in Finest Surprise Series 494, which he purchased on April 3.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years now, Mr. Hassan is a resident of Dubai for 8 years and works as a limousine driver for a luxury transport company.

“This win has come at the right time as I’ve been struggling financially. Thank Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Lastly, Leonard Wilson, a 44 year old Indian national based in Doha, Qatar won a. BMW F 750 GS (Triple Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0385 in Finest Surprise Series 495 which he purchased online on 14th April.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 6 years now, Mr. Wilson is a father of two and works as an HSE manager for a company in Doha.

“Thank so much Dubai Duty Free! I will keep buying tickets in the hope of winning again,” he said.