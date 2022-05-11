UAE: Expat who won $1 million twice buys raffles worth thousands every month

Indian expat won the Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire Series draw, besides other raffles

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 5:29 PM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 5:54 PM

Indian expat Sree Sunil Sreedharan has been spending thousands of dirhams buying raffle draw tickets every month since 2004.

“Sometimes, I spend Dh10,000 and at times Dh20,000 on raffle tickets,” said Dubai-based Sreedharan, who won the DDF Draw $1 million bumper prize twice.

Luck did not favour him for nearly 16 years. But the 55-year-old man got lucky in September 2019 when he won his first raffle draw in the Dubai Duty Free’s Millennium Millionaire Series 310 with ticket number 4638.

“I have spent close to or maybe over a million dirhams buying different raffle tickets,” said Sreedharan.

In February 2020, he won a Range Rover HSE 360PS (Fuji White) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1746 with ticket number 1293 .

The second time Sreedharan hit the jackpot was in March 2021. He won Dh142,000 in the Mahzooz draw.

Sreedharan said that purchasing multiple tickets gave him a better chance at winning. “I buy between 1 to 10 tickets, depending on my financial situation,” informed Sreedharan.

Lady luck shone on him on May 11 when he won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Draw, becoming the 8th person to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion twice.

His winning ticket number 1938 in the Millennium Millionaire Series 388 was purchased online on April 10.

Sreedharan used to work as an estimation manager for an Abu Dhabi company, but now, he owns an online trading firm in Dubai. “I will be continuing with online trading for now,” he said.

He thanked Dubai Duty Free for making him a second time winner of $1 million. "I encourage everyone to participate in this amazing promotion and be patient,” he said.

Sreedharan, who hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala, is also the 188th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

