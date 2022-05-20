Dubai: Expat wins Mahzooz draw for second time, takes home Dh174,000

In the past eight months, four others also scored a double win

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 2:26 PM

A British expat has recorded a double win, cashing a cumulative prize of Dh174,000 in the Mahzooz draw.

The 63-year-old British citizen has lived in the UAE for six years. He won Dh142,85 for 7 the first time in Mahzooz's 15th draw. Then, in 2022, he won Dh30,303 in the 61st draw.

But he isn't the only two-time winner. Over the past eight months, at least four second-tier winners have scored a double win.

In a statement, Mahzooz confirmed that this is a testament to how it is making dreams come true for people living in the UAE and around the globe. For a chance to become the next millionaire, participants can visit www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.

ALSO READ:

The draw takes place every Saturday at 9pm. To win the grand prize of Dh10 million, participants' five chosen numbers must match the five winning numbers.