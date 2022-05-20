Dubai: Expat wins Mahzooz draw for second time, takes home Dh174,000

Several authorities issue advisories asking residents to be cautious
A British expat has recorded a double win, cashing a cumulative prize of Dh174,000 in the Mahzooz draw.
The 63-year-old British citizen has lived in the UAE for six years. He won Dh142,85 for 7 the first time in Mahzooz's 15th draw. Then, in 2022, he won Dh30,303 in the 61st draw.
But he isn't the only two-time winner. Over the past eight months, at least four second-tier winners have scored a double win.
In a statement, Mahzooz confirmed that this is a testament to how it is making dreams come true for people living in the UAE and around the globe. For a chance to become the next millionaire, participants can visit www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.
The draw takes place every Saturday at 9pm. To win the grand prize of Dh10 million, participants' five chosen numbers must match the five winning numbers.
