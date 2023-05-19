UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from tomorrow

New regulations were set to boost traffic safety, especially during emergencies and unstable weather conditions
A portion of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street in Abu Dhabi will be temporarily closed over the weekend, from Saturday (May 20) at 1am until 5am on Monday (May 22), the Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre has tweeted on Friday.
The affected road is the right lane towards Musaffah Bridge, opposite Zayed Sports City.
ITC urged all road users to drive with caution and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
Here's a map of the affected road:
