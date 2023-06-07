UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from June 8

The single-use plastic policy has yielded impressive results, with a remarkable up to 95 percent reduction in the use of single-use plastic bags within its first year
A partial road closure has been announced in Al Ain. The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi took to social media to inform motorists of the closure and mark the alternative routes they can take.
The ITC said that Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street will be closed and that traffic will be redirected to the opposite direction.
The closure will remain in place from Thursday, June 8, 2023 to Monday, June 26, 2023.
The authority urges motorists to drive carefully, and to follow rules and regulations on the road.
