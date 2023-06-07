UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi from June 8

The Integrated Transport Centre of the emirate urges motorists to drive carefully, follow rules and regulations on the road

File photo for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM

A partial road closure has been announced in Al Ain. The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi took to social media to inform motorists of the closure and mark the alternative routes they can take.

The ITC said that Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street will be closed and that traffic will be redirected to the opposite direction.

The closure will remain in place from Thursday, June 8, 2023 to Monday, June 26, 2023.

The authority urges motorists to drive carefully, and to follow rules and regulations on the road.

