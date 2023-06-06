UAE traffic alert: Key road closure announced for over 3 weeks

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 1:41 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 2:08 PM

UAE motorists have been alerted of a road closure and traffic diversion in Abu Dhabi starting June 7, according to the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). The road will be closed for 23 days, from Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Motorists and road users have been urged to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

According to the transport authority, a stretch on Zayed bin Sultan Street - Al Ain will be closed, as shown below. The ITC said traffic would be diverted to the opposite side.

