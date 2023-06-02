UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced from tomorrow

The authority has also urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 9:37 PM

UAE motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving as a partial road closure has been announced from tomorrow.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre has taken to Twitter to alert motorists that a road will be partially closed from Saturday, June 3 to Monday, June 5.

The authority said that Wahat Al Karama Street will remain partially closed from 10pm on Saturday till 5am on Monday.

