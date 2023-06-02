UAE traffic alert: Partial road closure announced from tomorrow

Customers with bundle packages will receive an 'automatic and ongoing' monthly discount on their bill for the period starting from June 1
UAE motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving as a partial road closure has been announced from tomorrow.
Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre has taken to Twitter to alert motorists that a road will be partially closed from Saturday, June 3 to Monday, June 5.
The authority said that Wahat Al Karama Street will remain partially closed from 10pm on Saturday till 5am on Monday.
The authority has also urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
