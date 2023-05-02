UAE fuel prices: Bus fares down by up to Dh3 in Sharjah

Authorities made the announcement due to drop in the price for last three consecutive months

By Afkar Ali Ahmed and Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 2:45 PM

Good news to commuters taking the intercity buses in Sharjah as fares have been reduced by up to Dh3 per ride starting today, May 2. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has also announced reducing bus fares in all intercity routes “based on lower fuel prices.”

Based on the fare matrix seen by Khaleej Times, the bus fare from Rolla, Sharjah, to Mall of the Emirates in Dubai is now Dh3 cheaper, from Dh20 to Dh17. The bus ticket price for Route 112 has been reduced by Dh1, from Dh7 to Dh6; Route 114 has also gone down from Dh8 to Dh6.

Route 115 has varying discounts – between Dh2 and Dh3, depending on the point of origin and destination. Shorter routes are now charged Dh6 from the previous Dh8; longer stops are now Dh27 from Dh30.

Fares for Routes 116, 611 and 616 have also been reduced between Dh2 and Dh3. Commuters on Routes 113, 308, 309, 313, 117, 118 and 811 will likewise have savings between from Dh2 to Dh3 on each trip. Route 811 (between Shuwaib and Al Ain), however, remains at Dh10.

Lower diesel prices

Diesel prices in the UAE have been reduced for three consecutive months since March.

A litre of diesel is now only Dh2.91 for the month of May, down by 12 fils from Dh3.03 in April. Last month also saw an 11 fils discount from the Dh3.14 price per litre of diesel in March.

The price of diesel per litre back in February was Dh3.38, and there has been almost half dirham or 47 fils reduction in diesel price in the last three months.

It is expected that this will not only result in reduction of bus fares but also in the lowering of transportation costs of consumer goods that would result in groceries costing less for residents in May.

Meanwhile, for May 2023, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.16 a litre, up from Dh3.01 in April. Similarly, the Special 95 petrol price has been increased from Dh2.90 to Dh3.05 per litre and E-Plus raised to Dh2.97 a litre, up from Dh2.82.

