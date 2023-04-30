UAE

UAE announces retail fuel prices for May: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee raised rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, but diesel prices have been reduced

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 2:21 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 3:07 PM

The UAE on Sunday (April 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee increased the rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, after it marginally reduced prices last month.

Here are the latest petrol prices for May:

CategoryPrice per litre (May)Price per litre (April)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.16Dh3.01+15 fils
Special 95 petrolDh3.05Dh2.90+15 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.97Dh2.82+15 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you up to Dh11.10 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (May)Full tank cost (April)
Super 98 petrol161.16153.51
Special 95 petrol155.55147.9
E-plus 91 petrol151.47143.82

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (May)Full tank cost (April)
Super 98 petrol195.92186.62
Special 95 petrol189.1179.8
E-plus 91 petrol184.14174.84

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (May)Full tank cost (April)
Super 98 petrol233.84222.74
Special 95 petrol225.7214.6
E-plus 91 petrol219.78208.68

