UAE announces retail fuel prices for May: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The UAE on Sunday (April 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee increased the rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, after it marginally reduced prices last month.

Here are the latest petrol prices for May:

Category Price per litre (May) Price per litre (April) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.16 Dh3.01 +15 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.05 Dh2.90 +15 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.97 Dh2.82 +15 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you up to Dh11.10 more than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol 161.16 153.51 Special 95 petrol 155.55 147.9 E-plus 91 petrol 151.47 143.82

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol 195.92 186.62 Special 95 petrol 189.1 179.8 E-plus 91 petrol 184.14 174.84

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 petrol 233.84 222.74 Special 95 petrol 225.7 214.6 E-plus 91 petrol 219.78 208.68

