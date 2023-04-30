UAE announces retail fuel prices for May: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Brent unlikely to rise above $100 this year, analysts say
The UAE on Sunday (April 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee increased the rates for Super 98 and Special 95 by 15 fils per litre, after it marginally reduced prices last month.
Here are the latest petrol prices for May:
|Category
|Price per litre (May)
|Price per litre (April)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.01
|+15 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.90
|+15 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.82
|+15 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you up to Dh11.10 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (May)
|Full tank cost (April)
|Super 98 petrol
|161.16
|153.51
|Special 95 petrol
|155.55
|147.9
|E-plus 91 petrol
|151.47
|143.82
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (May)
|Full tank cost (April)
|Super 98 petrol
|195.92
|186.62
|Special 95 petrol
|189.1
|179.8
|E-plus 91 petrol
|184.14
|174.84
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (May)
|Full tank cost (April)
|Super 98 petrol
|233.84
|222.74
|Special 95 petrol
|225.7
|214.6
|E-plus 91 petrol
|219.78
|208.68
