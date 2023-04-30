UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2023 announced

Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023

The UAE fuel price committee on April 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of May 2023.

Starting May 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.16 a litre, compared to Dh3.01 in April.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.05 per litre, compared to Dh2.90 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.79 a litre, compared to Dh2.82 a litre in April.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.91 a litre compared to Dh3.03 last month.

In April, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.

The UAE’s economic outlook remains strong, with growth expected to reach 3.9 per cent by the end of this year. Inflation in the UAE is also projected to drop to 3.2 percent by the end of this year, down from 4.8 percent last year, led by stabilising prices and the receding effects of imported inflation globally, while locally, rents and wages are expected to contribute to this trend.

