UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2023 announced

Partners to explore extending global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs
The UAE fuel price committee on March 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2023.
Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.01 a litre, compared to Dh3.09 in March.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.90 per litre, compared to Dh2.97 last month.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 a litre in March.
Diesel will be charged at Dh3.03 a litre compared to Dh3.14 last month.
ALSO READ:
Partners to explore extending global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs
Partnership builds on companies' roles in supporting the long-term development of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector
The bloc has set an ambitious target to become "climate neutral" by 2050
The problem with mobile phones is that people look at them too much
Findings add to the woes of the Swiss investment bank
The company was the first of several flour milling privatisations in Saudi Arabia
Businessmen affirmed that the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 supports their strategies
Al Tayer: Empower is moving forward with its expansion