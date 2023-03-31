UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 12:19 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on March 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2023.

Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.01 a litre, compared to Dh3.09 in March.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.90 per litre, compared to Dh2.97 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 a litre in March.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.03 a litre compared to Dh3.14 last month.

ALSO READ: