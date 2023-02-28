UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for March 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023

The UAE fuel price committee on February 28 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2023.

Starting March 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.09 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in February.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.97 per litre, compared to Dh2.93 in February.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre last month.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.14 a litre compared to Dh3.38 in February.

The committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre in February after they decreased prices by up to 52 fils per litre in January.

