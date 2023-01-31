UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2023 announced

Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell between five per cent and 20 per cent on Monday
The UAE fuel price committee on January 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2023.
Starting February 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.78 in January.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to Dh2.67 in January.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.59 a litre last month.
Diesel will be charged at Dh3.38 a litre compared to Dh3.29 in January.
The committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre after they decreased prices by up to 52 fils per litre in January.
From tomorrow, getting a full tank of petrol will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh22.32 more than it did in January.
