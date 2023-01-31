UAE

UAE fuel prices rise in February: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre after they decreased prices by up to 52 fils per litre in January

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 1:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 2:01 PM

The UAE on Tuesday (January 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of February. The fuel price committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre.

In January, the prices were slashed by up to 52 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for February:

CategoryPrice per litre (February)Price per litre (January)Difference
Super 98 petrol3.052.78+27 fils
Special 95 petrol2.932.67+26 fils
E-plus 91 petrol2.862.59+27 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh22.32 more than it did in January.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol155.55141.78
Special 95 petrol149.43136.17
E-plus 91 petrol145.86132.09

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol189.1172.36
Special 95 petrol181.66165.54
E-plus 91 petrol177.32155

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (February)Full tank cost (January)
Super 98 petrol225.7205.72
Special 95 petrol216.82197.58
E-plus 91 petrol211.64191.66

