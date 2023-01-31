UAE fuel prices rise in February: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell between five per cent and 20 per cent on Monday
The UAE on Tuesday (January 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of February. The fuel price committee increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre.
In January, the prices were slashed by up to 52 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for February:
|Category
|Price per litre (February)
|Price per litre (January)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.05
|2.78
|+27 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|2.93
|2.67
|+26 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|2.86
|2.59
|+27 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh22.32 more than it did in January.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|155.55
|141.78
|Special 95 petrol
|149.43
|136.17
|E-plus 91 petrol
|145.86
|132.09
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|189.1
|172.36
|Special 95 petrol
|181.66
|165.54
|E-plus 91 petrol
|177.32
|155
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (February)
|Full tank cost (January)
|Super 98 petrol
|225.7
|205.72
|Special 95 petrol
|216.82
|197.58
|E-plus 91 petrol
|211.64
|191.66
ALSO READ:
Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar fell between five per cent and 20 per cent on Monday
Building regional partnerships, increasing liquidity and driving sustainable financial markets growth in the region
In the pursuit of net zero goals and the transition to a clean energy future, new forms of capital and exchange are emerging to fund climate action, reinforcing the pivotal role of the finance industry in influencing sustainable outcomes
He joined the company in October last year as non-executive director and is currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina
Investors will be on edge to see what steps the billionaire will take to save his empire
Last year’s record earnings are 50 per cent higher than the previous annual record set more than a decade ago
Markets expect the Fed to adopt a 25-basis-point hike at the end of a two-day meeting Wednesday
The discussion highlighted the need for cross-industry collaboration