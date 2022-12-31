UAE fuel prices fall in January: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Hong Kong stocks slid 0.8 per cent and Tokyo lost 0.9 per cent, while Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul also languished in the red
The UAE on Friday (December 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of January. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 52 fils per litre.
In December, the prices were slashed by up to 2 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for December:
|Category
|Price per litre (January)
|Price per litre (December)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|2.78
|3.30
|-52 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|2.67
|3.18
|-51 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|2.59
|3.11
|-52 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in January will cost you between Dh38.48 and Dh26.01 less than it did in December.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|141.78
|168.3
|Special 95 petrol
|136.17
|162.18
|E-plus 91 petrol
|132.09
|158.61
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|172.36
|204.6
|Special 95 petrol
|165.54
|197.16
|E-plus 91 petrol
|155
|192.82
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (January)
|Full tank cost (December)
|Super 98 petrol
|205.72
|244.2
|Special 95 petrol
|197.58
|235.32
|E-plus 91 petrol
|191.66
|230.14
