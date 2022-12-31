UAE fuel prices fall in January: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee slashed the rates by up to 52 fils per litre after they decreased by 2 fils per litre in December

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 7:24 AM

The UAE on Friday (December 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of January. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 52 fils per litre.

In December, the prices were slashed by up to 2 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for December:

Category Price per litre (January) Price per litre (December) Difference Super 98 petrol 2.78 3.30 -52 fils Special 95 petrol 2.67 3.18 -51 fils E-plus 91 petrol 2.59 3.11 -52 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in January will cost you between Dh38.48 and Dh26.01 less than it did in December.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Full tank cost (December) Super 98 petrol 141.78 168.3 Special 95 petrol 136.17 162.18 E-plus 91 petrol 132.09 158.61

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Full tank cost (December) Super 98 petrol 172.36 204.6 Special 95 petrol 165.54 197.16 E-plus 91 petrol 155 192.82

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (January) Full tank cost (December) Super 98 petrol 205.72 244.2 Special 95 petrol 197.58 235.32 E-plus 91 petrol 191.66 230.14

