UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2023 announced

Hong Kong stocks slid 0.8 per cent and Tokyo lost 0.9 per cent, while Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul also languished in the red
The UAE fuel price committee on December 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2023.
Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.78 a litre, compared to Dh3.30 in December.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.67 per litre, compared to Dh3.18 in December.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.59 a litre, compared to Dh3.11 a litre last month.
Diesel will be charged at Dh3.29 a litre compared to Dh3.74 in December.
ALSO READ:
Hong Kong stocks slid 0.8 per cent and Tokyo lost 0.9 per cent, while Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul also languished in the red
Continental Group set to expand its global footprints from its new headquarters in DIFC
It created a space that showcases the best of the emirate as a vibrant port city while honouring the traditions of the community
The UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic approaches, says Omar Sultan Al Olama
With the service, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wristwatch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB Pay transaction history in the application.
Sai Flavours’ expansion is a reflection of the larger Ras Al Khaimah food-sector growth story