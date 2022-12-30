UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:52 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:07 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on December 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2023.

Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.78 a litre, compared to Dh3.30 in December.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.67 per litre, compared to Dh3.18 in December.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.59 a litre, compared to Dh3.11 a litre last month.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.29 a litre compared to Dh3.74 in December.

