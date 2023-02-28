UAE

UAE fuel prices rise in March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased the rates by 4 fils per litre after increasing them by up to 27 fils per litre in February

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:08 PM

The UAE on Tuesday (February 28) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March. The fuel price committee increased the rates by 4 fils per litre, while they increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre in February.

Here are the latest petrol prices for March:

CategoryPrice per litre (March)Price per litre (February)Difference
Super 98 petrol3.093.05+4 fils
Special 95 petrol2.972.93+4 fils
E-plus 91 petrol2.902.86+4 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in March will cost you between Dh2.04 and Dh2.96 more than it did in February.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrol157.59155.55
Special 95 petrol151.47149.43
E-plus 91 petrol147.9145.86

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrol191.58189.1
Special 95 petrol184.14181.66
E-plus 91 petrol179.8177.32

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (March)Full tank cost (February)
Super 98 petrol228.66225.7
Special 95 petrol219.78216.82
E-plus 91 petrol214.6211.64

