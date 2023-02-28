UAE fuel prices rise in March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee increased the rates by 4 fils per litre after increasing them by up to 27 fils per litre in February

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 3:08 PM

The UAE on Tuesday (February 28) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March. The fuel price committee increased the rates by 4 fils per litre, while they increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre in February.

Here are the latest petrol prices for March:

Category Price per litre (March) Price per litre (February) Difference Super 98 petrol 3.09 3.05 +4 fils Special 95 petrol 2.97 2.93 +4 fils E-plus 91 petrol 2.90 2.86 +4 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in March will cost you between Dh2.04 and Dh2.96 more than it did in February.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol 157.59 155.55 Special 95 petrol 151.47 149.43 E-plus 91 petrol 147.9 145.86

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol 191.58 189.1 Special 95 petrol 184.14 181.66 E-plus 91 petrol 179.8 177.32

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (March) Full tank cost (February) Super 98 petrol 228.66 225.7 Special 95 petrol 219.78 216.82 E-plus 91 petrol 214.6 211.64

