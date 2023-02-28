UAE fuel prices rise in March: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Dubai Chamber of Commerce introduces the platform keeps pace with the changing demands and needs of Business Groups and Councils
The UAE on Tuesday (February 28) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of March. The fuel price committee increased the rates by 4 fils per litre, while they increased the rates by up to 27 fils per litre in February.
Here are the latest petrol prices for March:
|Category
|Price per litre (March)
|Price per litre (February)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.09
|3.05
|+4 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|2.97
|2.93
|+4 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|2.90
|2.86
|+4 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in March will cost you between Dh2.04 and Dh2.96 more than it did in February.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|157.59
|155.55
|Special 95 petrol
|151.47
|149.43
|E-plus 91 petrol
|147.9
|145.86
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|191.58
|189.1
|Special 95 petrol
|184.14
|181.66
|E-plus 91 petrol
|179.8
|177.32
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (March)
|Full tank cost (February)
|Super 98 petrol
|228.66
|225.7
|Special 95 petrol
|219.78
|216.82
|E-plus 91 petrol
|214.6
|211.64
