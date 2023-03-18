UAE announces temporary increase in prices of eggs

Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
Prices of eggs and poultry products in the UAE will be increased by a maximum of 13 per cent. The Ministry of Economy on Saturday clarified, however, that the price hike is temporary, and will be assessed within six months.
The ministry said the increase is based on a resolution it issued on March 6, which comes as part of its efforts to ensure a balanced relationship between merchant and consumer, and maintaining food security
It added that this step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies operating in the sector, stating that they had incurred large losses during the last period as a result of high production costs and production inputs from imported materials such as fodder and other materials and shipping costs.
