Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Your guide to buying dates

With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon

Vendors arrange dates at Sharjah's Souq Al Jubail in preparation of Ramadan. — Photos by Shihab

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 6:00 AM

Dates — it is one of the most popular items in the Middle East. Packed with abundant nutritional properties, consuming a few dates can help you maintain energy for hours. But this commodity reaches peak popularity during Ramadan worldwide and is brought in kilos as its sunnah to break the fast with a date and water.

According to a hadith, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “When one of you breaks his fast, let him break it with dates, for they are blessed. If they are not found, let him break it with water, for it is pure.”

Khaleej Times visited Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah to understand the variety of dates available for the residents to take home for the holy month. With over 30 shops at the souq, every shop sells over 150 kilograms of dates daily. However, as Ramadan approaches, the vendors say that it will shoot up to 1,000 kilograms as a daily average.

“We have over 25 varieties of dates here, sourced from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Palestine. A few varieties of dates are sourced locally,” said Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, a vendor at the souq.

Ibrahim Abdul Rahman at his shop in Souq Al Jubail.

Ibrahim, a dates trader for the last 30 years, noted that people prefer specific dates during Ramadan because of the taste and the health benefits.

According to Ibrahim, the most in-demand variety of dates purchased by the residents are: “Majdool (Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine), Ajwa (Madinah), Saifi (Saudi Arabia, UAE), Barhi, safawi, Mabroom, Sallaj, and Safawi.

“One of the most noteworthy dates to mention here is Ajwa. It is delicate and soft with a fine texture and is cultivated in abundance in Madinah, the city of the Prophet (PBUH),” said Ibrahim.

He added that doctors who visit the souq had told him that Ajwa date has a lot of health benefits, including the ability to help resolving problems with heart and hypertension.

Another vendor, Habib Hadad, said that Majdool and Mabroom are also in great demand during Ramadan. “Majdool from Palestine is preferred because of the quality and soft texture. It is a bit expensive compared to Majdool dates from Jordan and Saudi Arabia,” said Hadad.

Habib Hadad.

“The residents even purchase dates to parcel it to their families back in their hometown. Our sale quantity ranges from 5kg to 100kg during the beginning of Ramadan,” said Hadad.

The vendors at the souq prepare boxes of five and ten kilograms, so the clients don’t have to wait for packing. “As they purchase, we have our quantities ready. We stock up in the trolleys and deliver to their vehicles,” said Hadad.

“Algerian dates are among the lowest with a price tag of Dh5, following Khalas— Dh8. A carton of Khalas dates weighing 6kg will cost the buyer Dh35 - Dh40. These are purchases for Iftar tents and mosques,” said Ibrahim. He added that when people buy in packs of 5kg and 10kg the sellers provide discounted prices.

Price of in-demand dates (per kg):

Ajwa – Dh40 to Dh100

Khallas – Dh8

Mabroom – Dh20

Safawi – Dh25

Sagai – Dh20

Sallaj – Dh15

Barhi – Dh30

Sukari – Dh30

Lulu – Dh10

Majdool (Palestine) – Dh50

Majdool (Saudi Arabia) – Dh30

Majdool (Jordan) – Dh40

