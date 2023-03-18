Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Your guide to buying dates

Sheikh Mohamed has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays
Dates — it is one of the most popular items in the Middle East. Packed with abundant nutritional properties, consuming a few dates can help you maintain energy for hours. But this commodity reaches peak popularity during Ramadan worldwide and is brought in kilos as its sunnah to break the fast with a date and water.
According to a hadith, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “When one of you breaks his fast, let him break it with dates, for they are blessed. If they are not found, let him break it with water, for it is pure.”
Khaleej Times visited Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah to understand the variety of dates available for the residents to take home for the holy month. With over 30 shops at the souq, every shop sells over 150 kilograms of dates daily. However, as Ramadan approaches, the vendors say that it will shoot up to 1,000 kilograms as a daily average.
“We have over 25 varieties of dates here, sourced from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Palestine. A few varieties of dates are sourced locally,” said Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, a vendor at the souq.
Ibrahim, a dates trader for the last 30 years, noted that people prefer specific dates during Ramadan because of the taste and the health benefits.
According to Ibrahim, the most in-demand variety of dates purchased by the residents are: “Majdool (Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Palestine), Ajwa (Madinah), Saifi (Saudi Arabia, UAE), Barhi, safawi, Mabroom, Sallaj, and Safawi.
“One of the most noteworthy dates to mention here is Ajwa. It is delicate and soft with a fine texture and is cultivated in abundance in Madinah, the city of the Prophet (PBUH),” said Ibrahim.
He added that doctors who visit the souq had told him that Ajwa date has a lot of health benefits, including the ability to help resolving problems with heart and hypertension.
Another vendor, Habib Hadad, said that Majdool and Mabroom are also in great demand during Ramadan. “Majdool from Palestine is preferred because of the quality and soft texture. It is a bit expensive compared to Majdool dates from Jordan and Saudi Arabia,” said Hadad.
“The residents even purchase dates to parcel it to their families back in their hometown. Our sale quantity ranges from 5kg to 100kg during the beginning of Ramadan,” said Hadad.
ALSO READ:
The vendors at the souq prepare boxes of five and ten kilograms, so the clients don’t have to wait for packing. “As they purchase, we have our quantities ready. We stock up in the trolleys and deliver to their vehicles,” said Hadad.
“Algerian dates are among the lowest with a price tag of Dh5, following Khalas— Dh8. A carton of Khalas dates weighing 6kg will cost the buyer Dh35 - Dh40. These are purchases for Iftar tents and mosques,” said Ibrahim. He added that when people buy in packs of 5kg and 10kg the sellers provide discounted prices.
Ajwa – Dh40 to Dh100
Khallas – Dh8
Mabroom – Dh20
Safawi – Dh25
Sagai – Dh20
Sallaj – Dh15
Barhi – Dh30
Sukari – Dh30
Lulu – Dh10
Majdool (Palestine) – Dh50
Majdool (Saudi Arabia) – Dh30
Majdool (Jordan) – Dh40
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Sheikh Mohamed has also announced remote working hours for students in universities and public schools on Fridays
Majlis of the world returns with dining options and special themed performances during the holy month
Entities that operate in shifts may determine their schedules based on their work systems
Restaurants, bakeries and cafeterias exempted from the rule
Authority lists businesses that are exceptions to this rule
From implementing flexible hours and remote working to organising Iftar get-togethers, they have highlighted how the private sector can build team spirit
The hours for workers in the federal sector were announced earlier
Visitors will be able to participate in activities for the entire family under the theme 'Ramadan Nights'