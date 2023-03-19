UAE increases prices of eggs, chicken: Will your shawarma cost more after the temporary hike?

Restaurants, cafés in Dubai and Sharjah are waiting for the change to take effect, whereas residents believe they will have to pay a little extra to buy these items

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 5:47 PM

Chicken shawarma, charcoal chicken, chicken burger, and a few more of your favourite menu items prepared with eggs may witness a slight price hike as the UAE's Ministry of Economy (MoE) has approved an increase in the rates of eggs and poultry products. The ministry has also clarified that this price hike will be temporary and will be assessed within six months.

Khaleej Times spoke to several groceries and eateries in Dubai and Sharjah to understand how the price hike will affect consumers. “We will decide [price hike] once we get directives from our suppliers,” said most grocery owners in Dubai and Sharjah.

A grocery store in Al Nahda 1 in Sharjah sells over 40 crates of eggs daily. “The price range of one egg crate starts from Dh18 per crate and goes up to Dh30. We have heard about the price hike but do not have a clear picture yet. The moment we get information about this from our suppliers, we will decide our selling price,” said a grocer who wished to remain anonymous.

The grocers in Sharjah and Dubai also highlighted that demand for eggs during the month of Ramadan deeps as compared to regular months.

Price hike for restaurants and café?

“Our suppliers have told us that the cost of whole chicken may be increased,” said the manager of Al Shay cafeteria located in Al Qusais.

Many restaurant and café owners have confirmed that sale during Ramadan slightly decreases. “We sell more fritters and snacks as compared to meals during the holy month of Ramadan,” said Pravin, who owns a restaurant in Deira.

“However, we are waiting for an update from our suppliers to decide on the new price. The price of chicken shawarma and rolls may not change because we use only a few grams in each. But if there is a sharp increase, we may have to hike the price,” said Pravin.

He added, “Whole dishes like chicken charcoal and chicken grill may witness a slight price change, maybe Dh2 or 3."

‘Not burdensome’

However, residents believe the cost of an egg crate in the UAE is cheaper than in most countries. “I have lived in many European countries, Canada and Qatar, but the cost of egg per crate is lesser in the Emirates,” said Bilal Saeed, a Canadian-Syrian expat residing in Sports City.

“Due to my exercise routine, I consume approximately three eggs daily, which costs around Dh50 monthly. However, considering the price increase, I may have to pay a little extra,” added Saeed.

Some residents will have to pay approximately Dh50 extra due to the price hike. “It may not be burdensome as the price hike is only for a few months, and I feel that can be manageable,” said Firas Abu Salem, a resident of Al Nahda 1 in Sharjah.

ALSO READ: