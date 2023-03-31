UAE fuel prices drop in April: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Al Tayer highlights Dewa’s ambitious clean and renewable clean energy initiatives
The UAE on Friday (March 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.
Here are the latest petrol prices for April:
|Category
|Price per litre (April)
|Price per litre (March)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.01
|3.09
|-8 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.90
|2.97
|-7 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.82
|2.90
|-8 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.92 less than it did in March.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98 petrol
|153.51
|157.59
|Special 95 petrol
|147.9
|151.47
|E-plus 91 petrol
|143.82
|147.9
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98 petrol
|186.62
|191.58
|Special 95 petrol
|179.8
|184.14
|E-plus 91 petrol
|174.84
|179.8
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98 petrol
|222.74
|228.66
|Special 95 petrol
|214.6
|219.78
|E-plus 91 petrol
|208.68
|214.6
