UAE fuel prices drop in April: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee slashed the rates by up to 8 fils per litre after increasing them by 4 fils in March

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM

The UAE on Friday (March 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.

Here are the latest petrol prices for April:

Category Price per litre (April) Price per litre (March) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.01 3.09 -8 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.90 2.97 -7 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.82 2.90 -8 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.92 less than it did in March.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 petrol 153.51 157.59 Special 95 petrol 147.9 151.47 E-plus 91 petrol 143.82 147.9

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 petrol 186.62 191.58 Special 95 petrol 179.8 184.14 E-plus 91 petrol 174.84 179.8

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (March) Super 98 petrol 222.74 228.66 Special 95 petrol 214.6 219.78 E-plus 91 petrol 208.68 214.6

