UAE fuel prices drop in April: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee slashed the rates by up to 8 fils per litre after increasing them by 4 fils in March

AFP file
AFP file

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM

The UAE on Friday (March 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.

Here are the latest petrol prices for April:

CategoryPrice per litre (April)Price per litre (March)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.013.09-8 fils
Special 95 petrolDh2.902.97-7 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.822.90-8 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh5.92 less than it did in March.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (April)Full tank cost (March)
Super 98 petrol153.51157.59
Special 95 petrol147.9151.47
E-plus 91 petrol143.82147.9

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (April)Full tank cost (March)
Super 98 petrol186.62191.58
Special 95 petrol179.8184.14
E-plus 91 petrol174.84179.8

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (April)Full tank cost (March)
Super 98 petrol222.74228.66
Special 95 petrol214.6219.78
E-plus 91 petrol208.68214.6

