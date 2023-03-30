Dubai motorists alert: RTA announces partial closure of key bridge during Ramadan

Authority requests drivers to use alternative routes

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced the partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge as of today, March 30. The bridge will be closed six days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays, during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the authority the route will be closed from 1:00am to 6:00am from Mondays to Saturdays. Motorists are urged use alternative routes to reach their destinations easily.

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Infinity Bridge

