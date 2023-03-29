Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns motorists of delays on key roads on Thursday, Friday

Motorists urged to depart for their journey earlier or take alternative routes

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:03 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:05 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday warned motorists of traffic delays on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 on key roads due to a major cycling event.

Al Meydan Street and Manama Street in Dubai will be affected from from 9:30pm until 1:00am, the authority tweeted.

The closure is due to Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2023 which is taking place on both days. The 75km event 2023 will include multiple categories.

Motorists have been advised to depart early or use alternative routes.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The tournament, now in its 10th edition, carries a total prize purse of Dh 4 million and has been one of the top sporting attractions held annually.

Dh 3 million will be disbursed among the winners of eight sports events at NAS, including volleyball, padel tennis, Jiu-Jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, and cycling. Dh 1 million worth prizes will be distributed among the audience.

