Sharjah announces reopening of key road which was closed due to falling rocks

Traffic in several parts of the country was affected due to the recent rains

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 6:09 PM

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, on Wednesday, announced the reopening of the Khorfakkan road between Dafta Bridge to Washah Square,and the resumption of traffic after the completion of removal of rocks from the road.

Authorities in Sharjah on Tuesday had closed the road due to 'falling rocks' that were reported after heavy rain hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police also shared the announcement about the reopening of the road on its social media platforms.

The road was closed in both directions.

Moderate to heavy rain hit parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Sharjah on Tuesday, prompting the weather authority to issue an orange alert over some areas.

