UAE weather alert: Authority warns motorists, residents about severe dust storm

A severe dust storm has been sweeping across the UAE since Monday morning, prompting the authorities to issue an alert for motorists and safety guidelines for residents.
The Ministry of Interior urged road users to drive cautiously due to the unstable weather conditions.
Some parts of the country, including Dubai, witnessed light rains in the morning.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also warned about a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters around the Abu Dhabi Airport area.
