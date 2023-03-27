UAE weather alert: Authority warns motorists, residents about severe dust storm

NCM issues advisory for residents during unstable weather conditions

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:54 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:58 PM

A severe dust storm has been sweeping across the UAE since Monday morning, prompting the authorities to issue an alert for motorists and safety guidelines for residents.

The Ministry of Interior urged road users to drive cautiously due to the unstable weather conditions.

Some parts of the country, including Dubai, witnessed light rains in the morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also warned about a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters around the Abu Dhabi Airport area.

NCM advisory for residents:

Drive with caution and follow traffic rules

Do not expose yourself to dust directly

Lock all doors and windows to prevent dust from entering the house

Monitor official weather forecasts

The authority has also urged members of the pubbic to follow only official reports and avoid spreading any rumours.

