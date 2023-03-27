UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather alert: Authority warns motorists, residents about severe dust storm

NCM issues advisory for residents during unstable weather conditions

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:54 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 4:58 PM

A severe dust storm has been sweeping across the UAE since Monday morning, prompting the authorities to issue an alert for motorists and safety guidelines for residents.

The Ministry of Interior urged road users to drive cautiously due to the unstable weather conditions.

Some parts of the country, including Dubai, witnessed light rains in the morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has also warned about a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters around the Abu Dhabi Airport area.

NCM advisory for residents:

  • Drive with caution and follow traffic rules
  • Do not expose yourself to dust directly
  • Lock all doors and windows to prevent dust from entering the house
  • Monitor official weather forecasts
  • The authority has also urged members of the pubbic to follow only official reports and avoid spreading any rumours.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE