UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; chance of rain

Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas of the country, especially western and coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM has issued a yellow alert for fog as visibility drops. Abu Dhabi Police took to social media to warn motorists about poor visbility, and to be careful while driving. They also ask motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on electronic signs.
There is a probability of rainfall by night, with another increase in temperatures, with Abu Dhabi seeing a high of 33°C, and Dubai reaching 32°C. Both emirates will see a low of 21°C.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, rough at times by night westward in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities
The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible
1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The country aims to reduce potable water consumption by 20 per cent and increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain