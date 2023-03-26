UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; chance of rain

Sun 26 Mar 2023

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas of the country, especially western and coastal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM has issued a yellow alert for fog as visibility drops. Abu Dhabi Police took to social media to warn motorists about poor visbility, and to be careful while driving. They also ask motorists to pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on electronic signs.

There is a probability of rainfall by night, with another increase in temperatures, with Abu Dhabi seeing a high of 33°C, and Dubai reaching 32°C. Both emirates will see a low of 21°C.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate, rough at times by night westward in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

