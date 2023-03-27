UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for clouds, rain

Temperature is set to reach high of 32°C, low of 20°C in Dubai

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 6:19 AM

The weather in the UAE will be dusty and cloudy, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing a yellow alert for convective clouds, which bring a chance of rainfall.

Temperatures are set to reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 20°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: