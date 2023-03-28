Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and Morad enter Padel semis at NAS Sports Tournament

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, and Arsham Morad cruised into the semifinals of the padel competition at the 10th NAS Sports Tournament.

Sheikh Saeed and Morad started well and won the match against Marwan Khoory Khoory and Ali Ahli without any fuss.

Anshul Choubal and Ishaan Choubal reached the last four after beating Hussameldin Amer and Ranjan Pradeep 6-1, 6-0.

Eisa Al Marzouqi and Ahmed Mustafa qualified for the semifinals after beating Omar Al Bastaki and Moritz Eckert 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, while Nicola Sciascia and Biel Ballester overcame Jonathan Allan and Colin Marshall 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 to reach the next round.

Sergio Alcorisa and Abdulla Ahmad won the Emirati and Expatriate Open category title. They defeated Abdullah Abdulaziz and Javier Garcia 7-6, 6-1 in the final.

In the quarterfinals of the UAEPA 100 category, Roberto Rodriguez and Martin Nochese swept aside Eisa Al Marzooqi and Ahmed Mostafa 6-0, 6-1; Francesco Javier and Ignacio Gonzalez thrashed Hamad Al Mazmi and Muhammad Al Qassem 6-0, 6-0.

Abdullah Abdulaziz and Fares Al-Janahi advanced to the semifinals after beating Ali Al Aref and Victor Mena, 6-4, 7-6.

Javier Garcia and Sergio Icardo also reached the next round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Gonzalo Martin and Fabrizio Guerrero.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The tournament, now in its 10th edition, carries a total prize purse of Dh 4 million and has been one of the top sporting attractions held annually.

Dh 3 million will be disbursed among the winners of eight sports events at NAS, including volleyball, padel tennis, Jiu-Jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, and cycling. Dh 1 million worth prizes will be distributed among the audience.

