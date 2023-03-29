Dh400 fine warning, safety messages with Iftar meals: How Dubai's RTA is ensuring traffic rules this Ramadan

Ramadan in UAE: 1 Billion Meals drive receives Dh50 million contribution from LuLu Group's Yusuffali MA
Campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations
This Ramadan, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is encouraging private sector companies to join in to promote safe driving and educate residents to follow traffic rules. The authority devised a unique way to spread awareness - to include safety messages in Iftar meals distributed to drivers and pedestrians.
The meal boxes would guide motorists on the dangers of driving while feeling fatigued and drowsy or informing pedestrians of Dh400 fine for jaywalking. Some drivers experience a drop in concentration levels due to changes in eating and sleeping habits.
The campaign is part of the Ramadan initiative by RTA undertaken with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai where messages focused on raising traffic safety awareness.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads at RTA, said that the agency organised an awareness campaign entitled 'Enjoy your Iftar and focus on your journey' to deliver several educational messages to pedestrians, taxi drivers, truck drivers, and new drivers in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Al Ansari Exchange Company, Dubai Investments, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, and Belhasa Driving Institute.
"The agency has set guidelines and traffic advice on the Ramadan meals supervised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, delivered at Ramadan Tents. Messages provided tips and guidance to pedestrians about the dangers of crossing the street at non-designated places, the importance of adhering to the use of pedestrian crossings, and the fine applicable to jaywalkers amounting to Dh400.”
She adds, “The agency urged the private sector to include messages in Iftar meals distributed to drivers to educate them. The variation of sleeping and duty timings during Ramadan tends to impact the attention of fasting motorists, which requires more caution and attention from drivers.
"In cooperation with partners, the Traffic and Roads Agency is distributing Iftar meals to Dubai taxi drivers and truck drivers, along with leaflets and tips on traffic safety and safe driving during Ramadan.”
As part of its Ramadan campaign, RTA is launching an awareness initiative with the Emirates Driving Institute and the Bin Yaber Driving Institute, where each candidate successfully clearing the driving test is given an Iftar voucher bearing essential instructions on safe driving, especially during Ramadan.
“Most traffic accidents that occur during Ramadan are attributed to the lack of leaving a safe distance between vehicles. Drivers are advised to leave a sufficient distance between vehicles and switch on air-conditioners while driving, as hot conditions give rise to the feeling of exhaustion. The driver must maintain an upright position while seated and keep their head raised while driving,” Adai said.
She also highlights motorists are recommended to take sufficient rest before sitting behind the wheel and stop driving once they feel very tired, drowsy, or start yawning.
“Relaxing and resting for a short period may help the driver complete the journey safely. Once drivers hear the call for Maghreb prayer while driving, they should stop to have a light Iftar, even if it's just a glass of water and a few dates, before resuming the journey."
Tips for drivers:
ALSO READ:
Campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations
Some citizens get emotional as they recollect fond memories of childhood years
The cannons will be moved to 15 different locations throughout the holy month
For the first time, public can communicate directly with Sharia specialists, clerks, Mufti, 7 days a week, including weekly official holidays
Emiratis and expatriates are urged to not follow unlicensed fundraising campaigns, whether through social media or SMS text messages, in markets, shops and workplaces
It is sweet, has carbohydrates, and gives that perfect mix of energy and a sweet kick when breaking the fast
This took place at the Za’abeel Palace in Dubai
The emirate's leaders accepted the greetings of well-wishers who included senior officials from Dubai Government entities and other dignitaries