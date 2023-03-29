Dh400 fine warning, safety messages with Iftar meals: How Dubai's RTA is ensuring traffic rules this Ramadan

Drivers are urged to stop driving when they feel fatigued, while pedestrians are warned against jaywalking

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 5:11 PM

This Ramadan, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is encouraging private sector companies to join in to promote safe driving and educate residents to follow traffic rules. The authority devised a unique way to spread awareness - to include safety messages in Iftar meals distributed to drivers and pedestrians.

The meal boxes would guide motorists on the dangers of driving while feeling fatigued and drowsy or informing pedestrians of Dh400 fine for jaywalking. Some drivers experience a drop in concentration levels due to changes in eating and sleeping habits.

The campaign is part of the Ramadan initiative by RTA undertaken with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai where messages focused on raising traffic safety awareness.

Maitha bin Adai

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads at RTA, said that the agency organised an awareness campaign entitled 'Enjoy your Iftar and focus on your journey' to deliver several educational messages to pedestrians, taxi drivers, truck drivers, and new drivers in cooperation with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Al Ansari Exchange Company, Dubai Investments, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, and Belhasa Driving Institute.

"The agency has set guidelines and traffic advice on the Ramadan meals supervised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, delivered at Ramadan Tents. Messages provided tips and guidance to pedestrians about the dangers of crossing the street at non-designated places, the importance of adhering to the use of pedestrian crossings, and the fine applicable to jaywalkers amounting to Dh400.”

Safety messages with Iftar meals

She adds, “The agency urged the private sector to include messages in Iftar meals distributed to drivers to educate them. The variation of sleeping and duty timings during Ramadan tends to impact the attention of fasting motorists, which requires more caution and attention from drivers.

"In cooperation with partners, the Traffic and Roads Agency is distributing Iftar meals to Dubai taxi drivers and truck drivers, along with leaflets and tips on traffic safety and safe driving during Ramadan.”

Free Iftar vouchers with safety instructions

As part of its Ramadan campaign, RTA is launching an awareness initiative with the Emirates Driving Institute and the Bin Yaber Driving Institute, where each candidate successfully clearing the driving test is given an Iftar voucher bearing essential instructions on safe driving, especially during Ramadan.

“Most traffic accidents that occur during Ramadan are attributed to the lack of leaving a safe distance between vehicles. Drivers are advised to leave a sufficient distance between vehicles and switch on air-conditioners while driving, as hot conditions give rise to the feeling of exhaustion. The driver must maintain an upright position while seated and keep their head raised while driving,” Adai said.

She also highlights motorists are recommended to take sufficient rest before sitting behind the wheel and stop driving once they feel very tired, drowsy, or start yawning.

“Relaxing and resting for a short period may help the driver complete the journey safely. Once drivers hear the call for Maghreb prayer while driving, they should stop to have a light Iftar, even if it's just a glass of water and a few dates, before resuming the journey."

Tips for drivers:

Avoid driving after having a heavy meal, especially after fasting.

Be patient when driving during Ramadan, and leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Expect congestion and allow more time to reach your destination to avoid potential stress while driving.

Avoid arguing with motorists who flout traffic rules and stay in your lane.

Sleeping inside a vehicle with all windows closed, and the A/C switched on in enclosed areas can cause suffocation and death within less than an hour.

If you tend to be stressed during fasting, consider leaving your vehicle and using public transport to reach your destination safely.

