Sheikh Mohammed directs distribution of 3 million books in Arab countries

Students enrolled in thousands of schools in Arab countries will benefit, with the Dubai Ruler ordering the distribution of three million books.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he had issued the directive.
It comes a day after he inaugurated the region’s biggest library: The Dh1-billion Mohammed bin Rashid Library. “The library's positive effect will benefit the region,” he tweeted.
He also referred to the Arab Reading Challenge that will see 22 million students take part.
The challenge is the largest-ever Arab literacy initiative that was launched by Sheikh Mohammed.
The Dubai Ruler inaugurated the lectern-shaped Mohammed bin Rashid Library on the Dubai Creek bank on Monday. The library will open to the public on Thursday, June 16.
