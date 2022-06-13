Watch: What you will find inside Mohammed bin Rashid Library

A video posted recently offers a sneak-peek into the world of wonders that awaits visitors

The wait is finally over. The lectern-shaped Mohammed bin Rashid Library opens its doors to visitors on Monday.

The building, which is shaped like a traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Holy Quran, has seven floors. It is among the most technologically advanced libraries in the world, featuring everything from smart robots to augmented reality.

Across its seven floors, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library features a significant amount of content. This includes more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores, 75,000 videos, approximately 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years, along with about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles.

A video posted recently on the official Instagram account of the library offers a sneak-peek into the world of wonders that awaits visitors.

Unlike a traditional library, this project features out-of-the-box spaces like an amphitheatre, a café, and a beautiful garden with wise sayings.

Library Café

The 800-sqm café is spread over two floors.

According to the project website, the ground floor space is “light and airy with a high ceiling”, while upstairs, the vibe is “more cosy” and offers a view of the gardens and Dubai Creek.

Amphitheatre

The outdoor space for live events is on the creek side of the library.

“During the cooler season, the Amphitheatre provides the perfect venue for intimate cultural, spoken word and music performances,” the project website says.

Garden with Sheikh Mohammed’s quotes

The Languages Garden celebrates the wisdom of the library's founder, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“In the garden, you will find 60 pillars displaying his quotes on leadership, government, nation building, learning and knowledge, translated into more than 170 modern and ancient world languages. Each pillar also shows the quotation in Arabic and English languages,” the project website says.

