Dubai’s book-shaped library opens to public on June 16: Will entry be free?

7-storey building has over a million books and 6 million research theses

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 12:12 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 12:19 PM

The book-shaped Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) on the Dubai Creek bank was inaugurated by the UAE Vice-President on Monday evening. The stunning Dh1-billion cultural destination will, however, open to the public on Thursday, June 16.

According to Jamal Al Shehhi, board member of the MBRL, entry to the library is free, but visitors must download the MBRL app and register for a slot to visit. The library is open from 9am to 7pm, but will remain closed on Sunday.

“Those interested will be able to register for yearly memberships soon,” said Al Shehhi as he hosted journalists for a media tour of the venue.

The seven-storey building has over a million books and six million research theses.

Embed the video Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Library Autoplay ON OFF

In addition to books, the attraction has around 73,000 music scores; 75,000 videos; 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years. It also features about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles.

ALSO READ:

At first glance, the structure looks like an open book. It is, in fact, designed in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the holy Quran.