Dubai’s book-shaped library opens to public on June 16: Will entry be free?

Visitors will automatically be enrolled for the draw when buying tickets online
UAE Attractions1 month ago
The book-shaped Mohammed bin Rashid Library (MBRL) on the Dubai Creek bank was inaugurated by the UAE Vice-President on Monday evening. The stunning Dh1-billion cultural destination will, however, open to the public on Thursday, June 16.
According to Jamal Al Shehhi, board member of the MBRL, entry to the library is free, but visitors must download the MBRL app and register for a slot to visit. The library is open from 9am to 7pm, but will remain closed on Sunday.
“Those interested will be able to register for yearly memberships soon,” said Al Shehhi as he hosted journalists for a media tour of the venue.
The seven-storey building has over a million books and six million research theses.
In addition to books, the attraction has around 73,000 music scores; 75,000 videos; 13,000 articles, and more than 5,000 historical print and digital journals within an archive covering 325 years. It also features about 35,000 print and digital newspapers from around the world, and nearly 500 rare collectibles.
ALSO READ:
At first glance, the structure looks like an open book. It is, in fact, designed in the shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the holy Quran.
Visitors will automatically be enrolled for the draw when buying tickets online
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Over 2,000 high-level delegation members visited the site from October 2021 to March 2022
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set
UAE Attractions1 month ago
Mattar bin Lahej reveals the challenges that went into designing the façade of the most beautiful building on earth
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The Kalba Heritage Museum, on a total area of 32,000 square metres, will house exhibition halls designated for various activities
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The hydro performers twirl and jump through the air and their routine consists of daring stunts and flips.
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The Wadi Wurayah is the only permanent waterfall in the UAE and has a large population of endangered plants and animals
UAE Attractions2 months ago
The island, which recorded impressive growth during the pandemic, provides visitors with a 'highly connected and vibrant ecosystem' to help them thrive
UAE Attractions2 months ago