Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Library's 'book-shaped' design explained

The landmark is the biggest cultural centre of its kind in the Mena region

Mohammed bin Rashid Library. Photo: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 8:56 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 9:43 PM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library that overlooks the Dubai Creek was inaugurated on Monday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

At first glance, the building looks like an open book. But there is so much more to it.

According to the project’s website, the building has been built in shape of a rehl, the traditional wooden book rest used to hold the Holy Quran.

Rehl is an X-shaped, foldable lectern used for placing the holy book as the faithful recite it.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is the biggest cultural centre and library of its kind in the Mena region and the seven-storey building has over a million books and six million research theses.

In addition to 10 main library collections, the project features conference centres and exhibition spaces.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

According to its website, the project has main libraries for:

General use Young adults Children Information Maps and atlas Media and arts Business Emirates Periodicals Special collections