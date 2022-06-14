Region's biggest library opens in Dubai: Top 5 things to do on your first visit

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses rare copies of the Quran, over 17,000 children's books

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 5:38 PM

With over 1.1 million books spread over 54,000sqm on seven floors and in nine libraries, you might feel a little overwhelmed with what to do when visiting the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) for the first time when it opens to the public on Thursday, June 16.

We asked Jamal Al Shehhi, board member of MBRL, what he thinks visitors should do on their first visit.

“One visit isn’t enough to even explore a small part of the library,” said Jamal Al Shehhi. “However, there are five places that a first-time visitor must visit.”

Inside the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

Treasures of the Library: Rare manuscripts and artifacts sourced from all over the world are housed in the section called Treasures of the Library located on the 7th floor. Starting from rare copies of the Quran to one of the most expensive pen cases, this floor is a wonderful site of learning and discovery.

The Children’s Library: With over 17,000 titles comprising of picture books, board books and stories, this area is a must-visit for all families. With colorful interiors, a play area and child-friendly furniture, it is going to be a sure hit with the younger visitors.

The Temporary Exhibition: This area hosts a new exhibition every three months. The current exhibition is a collection of old and new photos of Dubai, which takes visitors through a nostalgic journey of the growth of the city.

The Coffee Shop: With cozy seating and color-changing wall displays, the coffee shop is perfect for families to have a quick bite or for friends to catch up over coffee while children explore the library.

General Library: With over 100,000 books, there is something for everyone in the general library. Covering topics including art, culture, history, food and more, this is a dream come true for all book lovers.

Those wishing to visit must first register on the website https://mbrl.ae/ or on the app. Entry is free for everyone.

