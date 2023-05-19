Sheikh Mansour meets Ukraine's President on sidelines of Arab League Summit

The leaders discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exploring avenues to further enhance their mutual interests

Sheikh Mansour meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Jeddah on Friday. — Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 8:25 PM

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Affairs, met with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit that began on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting focused on discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exploring avenues to further enhance their mutual interests.

Sheikh Mansour was briefed by Zelensky on the latest developments in Ukraine, highlighting the UAE's unwavering support for peace, stability, and dialogue as essential elements for achieving a sustainable political solution.

The discussions also encompassed the summit's agenda and various other matters of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Zelensky, expressing warm regards.

Zelensky reciprocated his regards to Sheikh Mohamed, extending his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

