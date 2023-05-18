Syria's Assad lands in Saudi for Arab summit

The Syrian President is attending an Arab League summit after 12 years

Saudi Arabian officials receive Bashar Al Assad in Jeddah. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

By AFP Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 8:57 PM

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrived on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, state media said, to join an Arab League summit for the first time in more than a decade of war.

Assad "arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to participate in the Arab League summit" on Friday, Syrian state television reported.

The 22-member bloc suspended Syria in November 2011 over Assad's deadly crackdown on protests which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries either severed or downgraded ties with Assad at the time.

But earlier this month, the pan-Arab body welcomed Damascus back, with host Saudi Arabia inviting Assad to Friday's summit despite objections from other Arab countries.

Syrian pro-government newspaper Al Watan said Assad will likely meet "a number of leaders in bilateral meetings" on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The last Arab League summit Assad attended was in 2010 in Libya.

Regional capitals had gradually been warming to Assad as he has held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.

Diplomatic activity picked up after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.