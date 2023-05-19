Saudi Crown Prince says kingdom ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in the Arab League summit on Friday that his kingdom is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
He also added that he hopes Syria's return to the Arab League will end its crisis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed Friday in Saudi Arabia.
The previously unannounced visit is Zelensky's first to the Middle East since Moscow's military operation in February 2022, giving the Ukrainian leader an opportunity to address leaders in the region.
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Top party leaders tight-lipped on who is the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision will be taken
Inger Andersen: If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins
In a tweet late on Monday, the billionaire said that the notion that he would listen to financial advice from 'that cretin' was absurd
The Canadian artist born to Ethiopian parents rose to fame on a brand of dark R&B, after gaining a strong following on YouTube more than a decade ago
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches