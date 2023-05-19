Saudi Crown Prince says kingdom ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky landed Friday in Saudi Arabia for the Arab League summit

By Reuters Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 4:17 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in the Arab League summit on Friday that his kingdom is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

He also added that he hopes Syria's return to the Arab League will end its crisis.

The previously unannounced visit is Zelensky's first to the Middle East since Moscow's military operation in February 2022, giving the Ukrainian leader an opportunity to address leaders in the region.

