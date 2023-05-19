Watch: UAE delegation led by Sheikh Mansour attends 32nd Arab League summit

Syrian President Assad attends summit after decade-long unrest
ALSO READ:
Category
Sort By
Syrian President Assad attends summit after decade-long unrest
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan posted a video on social media of his visit to the Emirates Group Headquarters along with Sheikh Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai
Renowned for their exceptional skills in crafting artistic and distinctive furniture and cabinetry while encompassing all facets of carving, marquetry, and patinas, Moissonnier inaugurated its flagship showroom in Dubai, dubbed as Moissonnier Home.
Erdoğan narrowly misses first-round victory in Türkiye's election, heading to runoff. Independent candidate gains significance. Watch the video to know more in details
The 78-year-old will receive an Honorary Palme d'Or this year for his contributions to cinema
Hashem Kaddoura, aged 66 years, the unofficial 'hakawati', storyteller is captivating young audiences at the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF)
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
Don't miss out on this captivating conversation with one of the world's most celebrated culinary artists
India has recovered post-Covid with 6.9m inbound tourist arrivals this year.
The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, saying it no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The action reverses a declaration that was first made on January 30, 2020, when the disease had not even been named COVID-19 and when there were no major outbreaks beyond China.
H.E. Udaya Indrarathna talks about Sri Lanka's new initiatives to lure tourists back to the island nation
Harin Fernando, Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism and lands, says the economic crisis is behind them and he is ready to welcome 1.7 to 2 million tourists in 2023 by launching the right initiatives to attract ‘quality’ tourists from around the globe
Along with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, he visited Abu Dhabi and Dubai as part of a regional tour that started in Oman and ended in Bahrain
H.E. Udaya Indrarathna talks about Sri Lanka's new initiatives to lure tourists back to the island nation
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday
After witnessing the coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth 70 years ago, Britain's King Charles will be coronated himself on Saturday