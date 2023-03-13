Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Abu Dhabi abattoirs gear up ahead of rush during holy month

Residents can apply for their animals to be slaughtered through the municipality mobile applications

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:55 AM

Slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi have been readied and can receive more than 7,000 animals daily throughout Ramadan and during Eid Al Fitr holidays, authority has announced.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality said preparations are in full swing at all slaughterhouses including Abu Dhabi Dhabi Public Slaughterhouse, Bani Yas Slaughterhouse and Shahama Slaughterhouse to cope with the rush and increased demand for carcasses during the holy month.

“All municipal abattoirs are well equipped and ready to receive animals as the demand for meat increases during the holy month of Ramadan," said a municipal statement.

The civic body noted that all slaughterhouses under the Abu Dhabi Municipality will offer services from 6am to 6pm throughout the week during Ramadan.

The authorities said they have also doubled the number of butchers in all slaughterhouses at Abu Dhabi Public Slaughterhouse. Additional nightshift butchers, cleaners and supervisors have also been deployed.

The applicable slaughtering charges will remain the same: Dh15 per goat/sheep, Dh40 per calf/young camel and Dh60 per older cow/camel. These fees include chopping the slaughtered sheep or goat into four pieces, and camels and cows into six to eight pieces, depending on the request of the customer. An additional Dh10 is added for special request like cutting of a sheep/goat amounting to Dh60 per calf/young camel, and Dh100 per cow/camel.

New services on offer by the municipal slaughterhouses include home delivery for interested parties and chilled carcasses to prevent damage when travelling to remote areas.

Residents can also apply for their animals to be slaughtered through the municipality mobile applications.

All municipal slaughterhouses adopt stringent health and safety measures including a thorough inspection of livestock in the markets in addition to the pre and post slaughtering veterinary inspection, which is carried out by specialised and well-experienced vets.

The municipality has called upon the public to adhere to the health guidelines regulating carcasses during Ramadan and not to slaughter animals in residential areas or any places other than the licensed abattoirs.

The municipality reminded the public of the importance of veterinary inspection to avoid diseases and highlighted the importance of seeking the advice of the on-site veterinarian in all issues relating to their health.

