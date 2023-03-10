Ramadan 2023: UAE announces official work hours for federal employees

The authority expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular setting the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan for the employees of federal authorities based on a related UAE Cabinet resolution.
According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 to 14:30 from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 to 12:00 on Friday.
FAHR stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan in line with their specific requirements.
FAHR also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the UAE's citizens and residents, on the occasion of Ramadan.
