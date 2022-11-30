Outdoor cinema, camel rides and food trucks in Abu Dhabi: Things to check out at popular park on UAE National Day

The Non-performing Debt Relief Fund will settle the money owed by the citizens
One of Abu Dhabi's popular family destinations has organised a host of fun activities on December 2 and 3 to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day.
Families can enjoy local dance performances, get henna applied on hands, while the little ones can participate in a workshop that will teach them how to weave or braid date palm fronds. Children can also get their faces painted or buy balloons in the UAE national colours at Dh15 and Dh20, and for Dh15 they could go for a camel or pony ride.
Here's a list of what else visitors can enjoy at the park:
To book tickets in advance go to www.ummalemaratpark.ae
