Outdoor cinema, camel rides and food trucks in Abu Dhabi: Things to check out at popular park on UAE National Day

The venue has put up a host of family friendly activities on December 2 and 3

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 4:08 PM

One of Abu Dhabi's popular family destinations has organised a host of fun activities on December 2 and 3 to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Families can enjoy local dance performances, get henna applied on hands, while the little ones can participate in a workshop that will teach them how to weave or braid date palm fronds. Children can also get their faces painted or buy balloons in the UAE national colours at Dh15 and Dh20, and for Dh15 they could go for a camel or pony ride.

Here's a list of what else visitors can enjoy at the park:

Enjoy BOUNCE's outdoor setup, and try new tricks or take part in the freestyle fun at the Free Jump Court.

Watch an Emirati dance performance by students from the Abu Dhabi Grammar School.

Visit the Park Market, that features a choice of food and beverage outlets, artisanal handmade items in addition to homegrown local products.

Enjoy variety treats at the Miami Vibes food festival that feature a wide selection of dishes served from food trucks.

Cinema at the Park will be showing back-to-back family friendly films from 6pm to 8pm.

To book tickets in advance go to www.ummalemaratpark.ae

