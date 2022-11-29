Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Ameri and more: UAE National Day concerts to look forward to

Popular artists will take to the stage to entertain audiences around the country

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 5:39 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 5:46 PM

Hussain Al Jassmi & Hamad Al Ameri

Experience four unique pre-eminent musical talents highlighting the UAE’s rich tapestry of culture and artistic heritage, the concert series will take place on December 1 and 3. At Al Hosn, award-winning singer Hussain Al Jassmi will perform on December 1, before singer Hamad Al Ameri takes over on December 3 to regale audiences with his unique blend of upbeat hits.

Balqees & Fouad Abdelwahed

Also taking place on December 3, Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain will welcome a double-header concert featuring singers Balqees and Fouad Abdelwahed. There will also be a series of spectacular 10-minute fireworks shows on December 2, taking place at 9pm on the Corniche, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region. Tickets for the concerts are available via ticketmaster.ae

Eida Al Menhali & Dalia Mubarak

Acclaimed performers Eida Al Menhali and Dalia Mubarak will take to the stage at Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City on December 2. Tickets are available online at dubai.platinumlist.net. Ticket prices start from Dh100, with doors opening at 6:30pm and the show starting at 8:30pm.

Fayez Al Saeed & DJ Bliss at Dubai Festival City

On December 3, the Dubai Police Marching Band will put on a celebratory performance at Festival Bay where visitors can also watch the majestic police horses parade down with national flags. Well known for their jaw-dropping supercars, the Dubai Police will also showcase some of their amazing cars at Festival Bay. Continuing the celebrations is Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, who will put on a 60-minute live performance from 8-9pm. Bringing the magic to this concert is the IMAGINE show creating the spectacular backdrop with lasers, lights, and fountains dancing to the music. For the finale of the celebration, the well-recognized DJ Bliss will take control to set the vibe of the night.

Nasma & Shamma Hamdan

Popular Emirati singer of Khaleeji music, Shamma Hamdan, will perform on December 2 from 8.30pm onwards at City Walk. City Walk will also host live musical bands and cultural performances representing the UAE’s culture and heritage. Suzi Ghanem on December 3, starting 6pm, Nasma on December 4, starting 6pm and Al Mayzoud Harbiya Dancers on December 2 and 3, starting 6pm.