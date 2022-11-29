UAE National Day break: Timings of Dubai Frame, parks updated

The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
The Dubai Municipality has announced revised operational timings for public parks and recreational sites in the emirate during the 51st UAE National Day celebrations. All public parks, including Al Mushrif National Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, Creek Park and Mamzar Park, will remain open from 8am to 11pm.
However, all residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes will remain open from 8am until midnight.
The authority tweeted, “Dubai Municipality updated the operating hours in parks and recreational facilities during the #UAENationalDay." Residents are urged to plan their visits according to the new operating hours.
