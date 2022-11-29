UAE National Day break: Timings of Dubai Frame, parks updated

Neighbourhood recreational facilities to remain open from 8am until midnight

KT File

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 6:45 PM

The Dubai Municipality has announced revised operational timings for public parks and recreational sites in the emirate during the 51st UAE National Day celebrations. All public parks, including Al Mushrif National Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, Creek Park and Mamzar Park, will remain open from 8am to 11pm.

However, all residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes will remain open from 8am until midnight.

The authority tweeted, “Dubai Municipality updated the operating hours in parks and recreational facilities during the #UAENationalDay." Residents are urged to plan their visits according to the new operating hours.

Here are the timings of other major public recreational sites:

Dubai Frame - 9am to 9pm

Dubai Safari Park - 9am to 5pm

The Children's City - Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm

Lake Parks - From 8am to midnight

Residential Parks - From 8am to midnight

Al Mamzar Parks Chalets - From 9am to 9pm

Mountain tracks - From sunrise until an hour before sunset

ALSO READ: