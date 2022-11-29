UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in fourth emirate

Motorists can avail of the reduced fee for over a month

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:18 AM

Sharjah has become the fourth emirate to announce a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Motorists can avail of the reduced fee between December 1, 2022, and January 20, 2023.

The discounted fine applies to violations committed before December 1, 2022.

The announcement has been made following the decision of the Sharjah Executive Council on the occasion of the UAE’s celebrations of the 51th National Day.

The move will come into effect on December 1, 2022, to continue until January 20, 2023.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said that the police started taking all measures to implement the decision on time. The police indicate that the decision includes all violations committed before December 1, 2022, except for the serious violations.

Al Shamsi also affirmed the Sharjah Police’s keenness to support all the steps taken by the Sharjah government to provide all services to residents, focusing on alleviating the financial burdens on community members, and providing them with the opportunity to settle down their legal situation.

The top official also urged that motorists must abide by the laws and regulations, keeping in mind that such fines increase financial burden on individuals.

