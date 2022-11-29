Dubai Police issue list of 8 traffic rules for UAE National Day celebrations

A similar break was announced for the public sector earlier today
Preparations are at its peak as the UAE gears up to celebrate the 51st National Day across the country. Authorities have encouraged residents to be part of the celebrations but urged them to follow the rules to ensure public safety.
Following the Ministry of Interior's announcement on a number of rules that must be followed today (November 29), Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists and listed out several tips for drivers to follow.
In a tweet, the force listed eight guidelines related to traffic order and vehicle regulations, including the fact that residents can decorate their cars but must ensure it does not pose a threat to themselves or other road users.
According to the Dubai Police, reckless driving can result in a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points. Vehicles can be impounded for 60 days.
Driving a noisy vehicle can set you back by Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Also, note that tinting your windows beyond the permissible limit is punishable with a Dh1,500 fine.
Motorists are also not allowed to stop in the middle of the road for no reason. The penalty for this offence is a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.
