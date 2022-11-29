Dubai Police issue list of 8 traffic rules for UAE National Day celebrations

Residents can decorate their cars but must not modify the colours, and avoid placing inappropriate stickers

By Web Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 6:20 PM

Preparations are at its peak as the UAE gears up to celebrate the 51st National Day across the country. Authorities have encouraged residents to be part of the celebrations but urged them to follow the rules to ensure public safety.

Following the Ministry of Interior's announcement on a number of rules that must be followed today (November 29), Dubai Police have issued an advisory for motorists and listed out several tips for drivers to follow.

In a tweet, the force listed eight guidelines related to traffic order and vehicle regulations, including the fact that residents can decorate their cars but must ensure it does not pose a threat to themselves or other road users.

8 tips to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day safely

Decorations must not modify the colours of vehicle, and vehicles must not be overloaded.

Writing offensive phrases or placing inappropriate stickers on vehicles is prohibited.

Front and back licence plates must not be obscured or covered.

Using spray of all types by motorists, passengers or pedestrians is prohibited.

Reckless driving and stunts are completely prohibited.

Rallies are completely prohibited, motorists must not obstruct traffic or block others' way.

It is illegal to cover the side window, front or real windshields of the vehicle with stickers or a front sunshade.

Passengers must be safely seated in the vehicle, and never be on to the trunk of a pickup truck, or atop a car.

ALSO READ:

Fines

According to the Dubai Police, reckless driving can result in a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points. Vehicles can be impounded for 60 days.

Driving a noisy vehicle can set you back by Dh2,000 and 12 black points. Also, note that tinting your windows beyond the permissible limit is punishable with a Dh1,500 fine.

Motorists are also not allowed to stop in the middle of the road for no reason. The penalty for this offence is a Dh1,000 fine and six black points.