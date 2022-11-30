UAE National Day celebrations: Free parking, tolls announced in third emirate

Muharram 1 will be a holiday for ministries and federal entities
Residents in Abu Dhabi can enjoy three days of free parking from Thursday, December 1 to Monday, December 5, 2022 according to authorities. Parking is free on Sundays in the Capital since the implementation of new weekends in the country.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday said parking spaces and Darb toll gates will be free of charge during the National Day holiday starting from Thursday, December 1, to 7.59am on Monday, December 5.
The ITC has urged the public to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow. Motorists have also been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined.
The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.
All services can be accessed on ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, requested by email customer.care@itc.gov.ae or Darb Smart phone application. Customers Happiness Centres can also be contacted at 80088888.
