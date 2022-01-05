NYE in Dubai: Paramedics attended to over 750 patients in record time

Parents prefer to keep children protected at home and attend online classes
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Paramedics Foundation (DPF) attended 752 patients during the New Year celebrations at various locations and events.
DPF provided necessary care to people, and few were also transferred to hospitals.
Khalifa Al-Dari, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said the team attended 752 patients, all of which were minor cases and dealt with by the teams deployed in the events sites of the celebrations.
He added, "Dubai Ambulance vehicles achieved record response time to reach patients between 4 to 8 minutes."
The official stressed that most international studies and statistics indicate that the shortest time recorded to reach the injured is 8 minutes, and the challenge for Dubai Ambulance was to break this number.
"Patients were reached within only 4 minutes," he said.
Al-Dari pointed out that the Dubai Paramedics Foundation aims this year to respond to 30% of all cases within 4 minutes, an increase of 11% over last year.
He stressed the importance of this challenge, pointing out that every minute in reaching the patient contributes to saving a life.
He also pointed out that the "Dubai Ambulance" dealt with 232,163 cases during 2021.
