New Year's Eve in UAE: No serious accidents in Ras Al Khaimah during celebrations

Police deployed approximately 95 traffic and security patrols, ambulances and rapid intervention vehicles

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 3:26 PM

New Year's Eve celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah went off without a hitch, as no serious accidents were recorded in the emirate.

Specialised teams quickly tended to the minor traffic traffic accidents.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster team, said the coordination process between the authorities concerned contributed to reducing any serious instances.

Ras Al Khaimah Police deployed approximately 95 traffic and security patrols, ambulances and rapid intervention vehicles, he said. Tourist patrols were also seen in tourist areas.

ALSO READ:

Al Nuaimi thanked the public and community members for their cooperation. He also expressed his gratitude to the police and security teams for helping to secure the area during celebrations.